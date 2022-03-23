WORLD
3 MIN READ
Military base near Somalia's int'l airport comes under deadly attack
Two attackers and at least two security guards, thought to be Kenyan nationals, and a Somali policeman were killed in the incident, while four others were wounded.
Military base near Somalia's int'l airport comes under deadly attack
The government declared a "terrorist incident" at an army base near the Somali capital's international airport. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
March 23, 2022

At least five people, including two of the attackers, were killed during a raid by armed militants on an army base near the Somali capital's international airport.

"Security Forces have shot dead two armed terrorists who attempted to force their way into the army base near #Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International Airport on Wednesday and police will give details shortly," state TV reported.

An internal diplomatic security memo seen by Reuters said two security guards, thought to be Kenyan nationals, and a Somali policeman were also killed in the incident, while four others were wounded.

Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab said it was behind the attack, and had fired mortars into the camp, where African Union (AMISOM) peacekeeping troops, United Nations and other international organisations are based.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, an Al Shabab spokesperson, said the group's fighters had gained entry to the base and inflicted casualties, but he did not provide any evidence.

READ MORE:Somalia again misses deadline to complete elections for lower house

Flights halted

RECOMMENDED

Videos and photos shared on social media showed black smoke billowing from an area near the airport runway.

Mahad Hirsi, a witness at the compound, told Reuters he saw the attackers force their way through the gate and start shooting, and that "a number of injured AMISOM soldiers (were) lying on the ground".

Spokespeople for AMISOM and the United Nations' Somalia office did not immediately respond to Reuters' calls and messages requesting comment.

A travel agent said flight traffic had been halted due to the gunfire near the airport.

READ MORE:World calls 'dialogue' for Somalia's elections

READ MORE:Somalia desperate for April rainfall to end a deadly drought season

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO