Scientist Bea Ramiro started to examine the sea snail species Conus rolani kind of by chance.

She was with two fishermen off the coast of the Philippine island of Cebu collecting material in 2018. At the time, researchers were aware that poison from the sea snail species Conus magus worked as a painkiller which could replace morphine and opioids, and as a plus, some patients suffered fewer side effects.

So Bea Ramiro was looking for a new, different sea snail species whose poison had a similar or even better effect.

To study sea snails, Ramiro had to bring in a lot of specimens from the same species. Once the fishermen took in their net and the snails were divided into groups according to species, Ramiro only had enough of the species Conus rolani to conduct a study on.

Fast forward to 2022, and Ramiro is pleased that this large, white and brown snail that is six to seven centimetres long, was the species she had collected the most samples of.

A new study from the University of Copenhagen, which she is a co-author, suggests that poison from Conus rolani can work as a painkiller. The researchers have discovered that a particular substance from the poison can alleviate pain in mice for a longer period of time than morphine.

“We have discovered a so-called toxin that blocks out pain in a completely different way than well-known drugs like morphine, and hopefully this will enable us to avoid some of the most damaging effects of morphine on humans,” explains Associate Professor Helena Safavi, who headed the study.

Today, medicine based on the Conus magus is available for human consumption, for example those suffering from back injuries or cancer. Yet the medication is pricey and hard to administer because it has to be injected into the central nervous system through a spinal implant.

That’s why the researchers behind the new study are working with the new poison, this time from Conus rolani, hoping it will help them develop a more efficient painkiller.

“We need a better alternative for people who are in great pain – an alternative that is less addictive than e.g. morphine and opioids. In Denmark, opioids do not represent a huge problem, but in other parts of the world it is quite extensive,” says Helena Safavi from the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen.

What is Conus rolani?

Conus rolani lives at a depth of 210 metres off the coast of Cebu in the Philippines. It is not extraordinary as it is merely one of the more than 800 sea snail species, most of which use poison when they scrounge for food.

Yet according to Helena Safavi, it is one of the cleverer hunters. It injects its victim with poison, then waits patiently for the poison to take effect. Up to three hours later, when the victim no longer can save itself, Conus rolani attacks and catches it with its toothless mouth.

Other sea snails don’t do this; they attack their prey immediately, taking advantage of their poison that works much faster.

“But we believe it does this to protect itself. It waits until the fish is so weak that it cannot struggle, whereas other sea snails with more fast-working poison risk getting hurt by clinging to their victim,” says Helena Safavi.

A similar hunting strategy is found among rattlesnakes and adders, but this is the first time researchers have seen a sea snail use it.