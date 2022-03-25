In the past few weeks, the agenda for Libya's peacebuilding efforts has been overshadowed by political uncertainty, complicated debates around legitimacy, and the fear of another civil war.

Following the move of the Tobruk-based and pro-Haftar House of Representatives (HoR) to name former interior minister Fathi Bashagha as Prime Minister, tensions in the country have reached a tipping point. The dithering from all sides had experts think that positive gains made by the stakeholders in the past few years were being reversed, depriving the country of the chance to hold elections and have a democratically approved authority.

Here's a breakdown of what happened in the past few months.

Dbeibah’s meeting with political parties

The Libyan Prime Minister (PM), Abdulhamid Dbeibah, met with several political parties on Wednesday in a bid to prepare his country for the elections.

Stressing the need to advance the electoral process and hold it on time, the Libyan PM has started an initiative called “Restoring the Trust to the People.”

As the Libyan PM, who was installed last year as part of a United Nations-led peace process, he has been insisting that he will only hand over power to an elected administration. Dbeibah also stressed the importance of political parties and announced his support for them.

An attempt to fray out Dbeibah

The PM-designate Fathi Bashagha, on the other hand, warned Libyan government institutions to not abide by Dbeibah’s orders.

On Tuesday, Bashagha declared the Dbeibah-led Government of National Unity (GNU) a caretaker authority and claimed that its mandate has ended, despite the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum making it clear that the GNU’s mandate is valid until June 2022.

The PM-designate also urged government institutions not to take further legal and administrative measures.

On Wednesday, a day after his written statement, Bashagha also accused the GNU of using its power to favour itself, and further, claimed that Dbeibah’s government is taking advantage of his government’s aim of avoiding violence and military escalation.

The impact of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine

The oil-rich country’s importance has come to the fore once again in the eyes of the West, following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. To avoid violence in Libya, where Russia has been among the major players, the UN mediators and the US are trying to bring Dbeibah and Bashagha to the table.

The first of the two main reasons behind these international efforts is the fact that Bashagha came to power with the support of warlord Khalifa Haftar, and the HoR, whose main ally is the Kremlin-linked Wagner paramilitary group.