Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell has said Iran and world powers were "very close" to agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, which would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions.

"Now we are very close to an agreement and I hope it will be possible," the European Union's Borrell said in an address to the Doha Forum international conference on Saturday.

"We are at 95 percent but the last five percent is critical," according to Borrell, who said the last major obstacle was removed when Russia ended its opposition to a deal earlier this month.

"We want to prevent the nuclear programme from advancing," Borrell said. "I will be very disappointed if it does not happen."

Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018, prompting Tehran to start violating its nuclear limits about a year later, and 11 months of on-and-off talks to revive it paused in Vienna earlier this month after Russia presented a new obstacle.

Russia later said it had received written guarantees that it would be able to carry out its work as a party to the deal, suggesting Moscow could allow it to be resuscitated.

