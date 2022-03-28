Thousands of Ramadan drummers in the metropolitan city of Istanbul gear up to be back on the streets next week to resume the ancient tradition of waking up residents for "sahur" — the last meal before the onset of the daily fast before sunrise.

Throughout the holy month, up to 3,300 drummers will roam across 963 neighbourhoods in Istanbul, where more than 15 million people live.

Mukhtars, elected officials in charge of neighbourhoods, are responsible for the registration of drummers.

Indeed, it is not a job anyone can do, unlike in the past when drummers were less supervised.

Drummers are now required to be professionals and residents of the neighbourhoods where they work.

Usually dressed in costumes dating back to Ottoman times, they recite short poems about Ramadan besides drumming.

"Usually, the same people work as 'official' drummers every year, with some doing it for 30 years. Anyone seeking to play the drums is required to apply to the office of their local mukhtar with a copy of their ID.

Registered drummers are given official name tags," Selami Aykut, who heads a federation of mukhtars in Istanbul in charge of drummers, said.

Preparing the poems