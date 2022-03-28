Talks between world powers and Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have been stuck, with Tehran throwing up an obstacle after Russia obstructionism was overcome, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"The JCPOA, it's not getting to an end," Borrell told the European Parliament on Monday after returning from a trip to the Gulf, referring to the accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"It would be a shame not to reach some sort of an agreement when we're so near to reaching one. But I cannot guarantee that we will reach an agreement," he said.

The downbeat assessment of the JCPOA talks came after comments Borrell made to reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on the weekend, when he said that an agreement could happen in "a matter of days".

"It seems that two weeks ago, we almost had it. Then Russia came, Russia was obstructing," Borrell told members of the European Parliament.

He suggested that Russia got in the way of what seemed a done deal by withholding approval because Moscow was looking for leverage over the West in its Ukraine operation.

READ MORE: EU: Iran, world powers very close to nuclear agreement

'Collateral' obstacles

Borrell said that specifically, Russia wanted to prevent sanctions on Iranian oil being lifted "because if Iran started producing oil there will be more supply in the markets, and that's not in the interest of Russia".