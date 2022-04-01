WORLD
2 MIN READ
Coal mine shaft collapses in deadly Serbia accident
There were 49 miners on the rota at the time of the accident, according to state television RTS, for which the cause is still unknown.
Coal mine shaft collapses in deadly Serbia accident
The accident in the Soko coal mine happened around 5am on Friday. / AFP Archive
By Sandip BARDHAN
April 1, 2022

At least eight miners have been killed and about 20 injured when a shaft collapsed in a state-owned coal mine in southern Serbia, RTS state television has reported.

The accident in the Soko coal mine happened around 5am local (0300 GMT) on Friday.

Rescuers were trying to determine how many miners were trapped in the shaft, the broadcaster said, quoting health authorities in the southern town of Aleksinac, 200 kilometres from Belgrade.

Goran Vidic, head of the local hospital, was quoted as saying that all non-essential surgery had been cancelled and some patients had been discharged to make room for casualties.

RECOMMENDED

"The situation here is difficult, relatives are here, people are upset," Vidic said.

There were 49 miners on the rota at the time of the accident, most of them from Aleksinac, RTS said.

The Aleksinac coal mine is prone to methane saturation and in November 1989 some 90 miners died in an explosion there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal