Former winners Germany and Spain will clash early in the World Cup finals in Qatar after being placed in the same group while the coaches of bitter geopolitical rivals the United States and Iran vowed to put animosity aside when their sides meet.

The glitzy draw in Doha on Friday also set reigning champions France on a potential collision course with England in the quarter-finals, if they win their relatively kind groups. But the world's top-ranked team Brazil face a tougher task in the first stage.

Germany and Spain were joined by Japan in Group E, which will be completed by the winner of an intercontinental play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Iran and the United States — who severed formal diplomatic relations in 1980 — last met at the 1998 World Cup when the Iranians won a politically charged game 2-1.

"Football transcends a lot of the political stuff and we are able to remain friends on the pitch," insisted USA coach Gregg Berhalter. Iran's Croatian coach Dragan Skocic took a similar view.

England are also in Group B and Gareth Southgate's side might come up against neighbours Wales or Scotland, although Ukraine could also take the last spot in the European play-offs, to be decided in June, after they were delayed by Russia's attacks.

England's chances will face the sternest possible test though if they come up against France's talented squad in the last eight.

Stars collide