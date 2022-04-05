POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Tiger Woods to play Masters 'as of right now'
Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is testing his ability to play this week's 86th Masters following a serious right leg injury last year.
Tiger Woods to play Masters 'as of right now'
Woods has said that his decision to play will depend on what his body is able to do after practice rounds. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
April 5, 2022

Tiger Woods plans to play the 86th Masters at Augusta National, making an incredible return to competition 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in a car crash.

The 15-time major champion plans to play a nine-hole practice round on Wednesday and will make a final decision about Thursday’s competition after seeing how his body recovers from that effort.

"As of right now, I am going to play," Woods said.

"It's a matter of how my body is going to recover and what my body is able to do the next day," said Woods, who has played nine-hole practice rounds the past two days.

Woods said he feels that he can win a sixth Masters title this week to match the all-time record held by Jack Nicklaus despite not having played since the 2020 Masters, played in November that year due to Covid-19.

"I can hit it just fine," Woods said. "I don't have any qualms about what I can do golf-wise. Walking is the hard part."

READ MORE: Woods, Djokovic, Vonn win Laureus World Sports Awards

RECOMMENDED

‘Game-time decision’

Woods was hospitalised for weeks and unable to walk for months after a car crash in February 2021.

He later said he was lucky to have survived and to have escaped with both of his legs.

"That was a tough road," Woods said. "To say I was going to be here playing...I would have said very unlikely."

Woods plans to make his 24th Masters start. The 46-year-old US star tested his ability to walk the hilly course last week, serving notice that an epic comeback was possible.

On Sunday, Woods tweeted that it would be a "game-time decision" as to whether or not he would play this week.

Woods tested himself with practice rounds on Sunday and Monday, the latter before thousands of supportive fans in the first full session for spectators at Augusta National since 2019, when Woods won an astonishing title to complete a comeback from spinal fusion surgery.

READ MORE:Woods, Koepka, Molinari to tee off early in first round at PGA

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links