Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has announced the end of a curfew in the capital Lima aimed at containing protests against rising fuel prices following crisis talks with Congress.

"We will with immediate effect remove this immobility (curfew). We call on the Peruvian people to be calm," said the leftist leader late on Tuesday, alongside Congress president Maria del Carmen Alva.

Protests had erupted across the South American country in recent days due to a hike in fuel prices and tolls, during a time of rising food prices.

In an attempt to appease protesters, the government eliminated the fuel tax over the weekend.

But truckers and other transport workers took to the streets again on Monday in Lima, as well as several regions in the north – from the coastal city Piura to the densely forested Amazonas.

Fuel and wage woes

Earlier, Prime Minister Anibal Torres in an interview with state-owned outlet TV Peru said that the mandatory lockdown could also be put in place in the interior of the country if unrest did not stop