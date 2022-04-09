A brick tomb dating back to the Hellenistic era has been unearthed during the ongoing archaeological excavation at the iconic Haydarpasa Train Station in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district.

What makes the find particularly interesting, according to Rahmi Asal, director of the Istanbul Archaeological Museum, is that the tomb was used for cremation.

“This is a very significant discovery. It is the only thing from the Hellenistic period found here, apart from the Hellenistic platform previously dug up,” Asal said.

“This is very valuable. It is one of the oldest finds in this area,” he added.

According to the preliminary analysis, the body was cremated inside the tomb, but the skeleton and other remains survived the blaze and have now been unearthed, Asal explained.

A terracotta goblet and a perfume bottle, both of them with visible marks of fire damage, were found with the skeletal remains, he added.

“I have never seen this type of a cremation tomb from the Hellenistic period … Perhaps this will give us many more valuable insights.”