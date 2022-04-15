The death toll from South Africa's "unprecedented" floods has climbed to 395 as helicopters fanned out across the southeastern city of Durban in an increasingly desperate search for survivors.

"Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement on Friday.

With roads and bridges washed away by freak rainfall this week, rescuers battled to deliver supplies across the city, where some residents have been without power or water since Monday.

"The level of devastation of human life, infrastructure, and service delivery network in the province is unprecedented," said Sihle Zikalala, the premier of KwaZulu-Natal province, on Thursday.

"A total number of 40,723 people have been affected. Sadly, 341 fatalities have been recorded," he told a news conference.

At a small airport north of Durban, helicopters carried rescuers in and out. The air support was pulled from military and police, but also a fleet of volunteers, private contractors and schools.

But one day after the rains finally subsided, fewer survivors were being found, said Travis Trower, a director for the volunteer-run organisation Rescue South Africa.

Appeal for shelter