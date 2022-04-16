Barcelona will make tickets for European games at the Camp Nou non-transferable, club's President Joan Laporta has said.

The change in ticket policy comes after a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans entered the venue for their Europa League game despite away fans only being allocated 5,000 tickets.

Barca were knocked out of the competition on Thursday by the Germans in the quarter-finals after winger Filip Kostic scored twice in a 3-2 victory that saw Eintracht advance 4-3 on aggregate.

Laporta said he was "ashamed" by the scenes in the stands and promised that the club was already working on ensuring there will be no repeat in the future.

"We feel really bad, it was shameful," Laporta told Barcelona's website on Friday. "I am appalled by the image presented and feel ashamed as this should never have happened.

While Barca were expecting huge backing at the stadium, ESPN reported there were close to 30,000 Eintracht fans among the 79,468 crowd.

Of those who attended the game, the club said that 37,746 were season ticket holders, 5,000 tickets were in the away section and 34,440 had bought tickets through other means. The remaining were invited by European soccer's governing body UEFA.