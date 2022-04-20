The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for international action to end “barbaric” Israeli attacks against Palestinian worshippers as tension continues to flare up in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement on Wednesday, the pan-Muslim grouping said Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has “dispatched identical letters to several international actors about the ongoing Israeli violation of Al Aqsa Mosque - Islam’s third holiest site - through incursion, closure of the Mosque’s gates and barbaric attacks against innocent worshipers, leading to hundreds of them being injured and arrested.”

The 57-member state body said the letters were sent to the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the US, UK, Russia, France and China – as well as the UN secretary-general and the EU high representative for foreign affairs.

Taha warned that the “dangerous escalation of Israel’s aggression against the Al Aqsa Mosque is an attack on the religious rights and sensibilities of the entire Islamic ummah (nation),” adding that it constitutes “a flagrant violation of the relevant international resolutions and instruments that may stoke religious war and violence in the region and beyond.”

The OIC chief urged all international actors to act swiftly to pressure Israel “to guarantee the rights of Muslims to pray freely in the Al Aqsa Mosque and to preserve the existing historical and legal status of the holy sites in occupied Al Quds.”

He also called for intensifying “international efforts to revive the political track that will end the Israeli occupation” and lead to the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

