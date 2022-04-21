POLITICS
Mike Tyson punches passenger on US plane after being 'provoked'
A phone video from the plane shows the former heavyweight boxing champion throwing several punches at the man's face after he "wouldn't stop provoking" him.
Considered one of the best heavyweights of all time, Tyson is also known for his erratic behaviour and brushes with the law. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 21, 2022

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has repeatedly punched a passenger on a plane about to fly out of San Francisco after reportedly becoming irritated by the man's attempts to talk to him.

Cell phone footage showed Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding in the incident on Wednesday.

"Iron Mike" was initially friendly to the passenger and his friend when they boarded the flight but reacted after the man "wouldn't stop provoking" him, the TMZ entertainment website said.

The man "kept trying to talk" to the 55-year-old fighter, it reported.

"Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear... and told him to chill. When the guy didn't, that's when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man's face."

Erratic behaviour

Tyson was reported to have walked off the plane before it took off for Florida.

US police, the JetBlue airline and Tyson's representatives made no immediate comment on Thursday.

Considered one of the best heavyweights of all time, Tyson has also pulled attention with his erratic behaviour, such as biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear in a 1997 bout.

He is also known for his brushes with the law, including a conviction for rape and cocaine addiction.

SOURCE:AFP
