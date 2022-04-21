WORLD
3 MIN READ
Imran Khan demands elections as tens of thousands rally in Pakistan
Ousted PM warns he will bring his supporters to capital Islamabad as he hosts third massive public gathering since losing power to ratchet up pressure on new Shehbaz Sharif government.
Imran Khan demands elections as tens of thousands rally in Pakistan
Khan asked his supporters to be ready for his call to march toward Islamabad if his demand to call fresh elections was delayed. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 21, 2022

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has demanded fresh elections amid political turmoil after a new government took over and warned it faces an enormous challenge to revive a battered economy.

"Whoever has made a mistake, there's only one way to correct it that hold elections as soon as possible," Khan told a large rally of tens of thousands of people in the eastern city of Lahore –– the third such huge public gathering since he lost power to ratchet up pressure on the new government.

Khan asked his supporters to be ready for his call to march toward the capital Islamabad if his demand to call fresh elections was delayed.

"Wait for my call," he said.

Khan along with his over 100 lawmakers in the lower house of the parliament resigned after he lost a vote of confidence moved by a united opposition, that blamed him for mismanaging the economy, governance and foreign relations.

Although Khan, a cricket star turned politician, has claimed that the United States was behind his downfall, an assertion that Washington denies, he had lately fallen out with the country's military over differences for the appointment of country's top intelligence chief.

READ MORE: Pakistan army distances itself from Imran Khan's claim of 'US conspiracy'

RECOMMENDED

Defiant on stance

New Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appointed a multi-party coalition cabinet made up of former political rivals in opposition who united to oust Khan.

The military has directly ruled the country for almost half its nearly 75-year history. It viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favourably when he won the election in 2018, but that support waned over the appointment and economic troubles.

Khan has remained defiant so far, rejecting the opposition's accusations as part of a US conspiracy to topple him just because he went ahead to visit Russia against a warning from Washington.

"We wanted to bring oil at a 30 percent discount from Russia," said Khan, who was in Moscow the day Russia attacked Ukraine, adding that his plans included buying wheat and gas as well.

READ MORE: Tens of thousands hit Pakistani streets to protest Imran Khan's ouster

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting