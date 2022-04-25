Türkiye and Brazil are aiming to raise their bilateral trade volume to $10 billion and are willing to make the trade much more balanced through diversification of goods, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"We want to mutually increase our trade volume and also our tourism activities," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference on Monday following a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Franca in the capital Brasilia.

During the meeting, the two sides concentrated on cooperation in the fields of defence, military, culture, and education, said Cavusoglu.

Both sides also signed important agreements which will strengthen cultural and political relations, he said, adding Türkiye and Brazil have ties that go back more than 160 years.

Before the start of the pandemic, the number of tourists visiting Turkiye from Brazil was around 100,000, while this number has dropped as the countries had closings as part of the Covid-19 measures, Cavusoglu noted.

"Now our aim is to achieve this figure again and even go beyond this to reach 150,000. We want to host guests and tourists from Brazil. And we also want our Turkish citizens to visit Brazil," he said.

Sao Paulo flights of Turkish Airlines are an important motivation for that, the Turkish foreign minister said, adding that Türkiye plans for a direct flight to Rio de Janeiro as well.

On the occasion of Cavusoglu's visit, the 4th Türkiye-Brazil Partnership Commission meeting was also held.

"Brazil is our biggest trade partner in Latin America and it is a fact that we have achieved the figure of almost $5 billion trade volume," said Cavusoglu.