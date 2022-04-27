SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a private flight chartered by millionaires.

Wednesday’s launch is the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins.

“This is one of the most diversified, I think, crews that we’ve had in a really, really long time," NASA's space operations mission chief Kathy Lueders said on the eve of launch.

The astronauts are due to arrive at the space station Wednesday night, 16 hours after their predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. They will spend five months at the orbiting lab.

Crew-4 is due to carry out hundreds of scientific experiments, including ongoing research into growing plants without soil in space and the development of an artificial human retina, which could restore meaningful vision to the millions of people who suffer from retinal degenerative disease, according to NASA scientist Heidi Parris.

SpaceX Launch Control wished the astronauts good luck and Godspeed moments before the Falcon rocket blasted off with the capsule, named Freedom by its crew.

“Our heartfelt thank you to every one of you that made this possible. Now let Falcon roar and Freedom ring,” radioed NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, the commander. Minutes later, their recycled booster had landed on an ocean platform and their capsule was safely orbiting Earth.

“It was a great ride,” he said.

