Real Madrid, the 13-time European champion, have produced yet another magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, rallying late with two goals in two minutes by substitute Rodrygo to force extra time and defeat Manchester City 3-1 to reach its first final in four seasons.

Karim Benzema, the hero of Madrid's previous Champions League comebacks this season, converted a penalty kick in extra time on Wednesday for the decisive goal that allowed Madrid to advance 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-3 first-leg semifinal loss in which it escaped losing by a bigger margin.

Madrid had already pulled off thrilling comebacks at the Bernabeu against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

By doing it again against City, Madrid booked a spot in the May 28 final in Paris against Liverpool, which advanced after defeating Villarreal on Tuesday.

Madrid defeated Liverpool in 2018 final when the Spanish powerhouse clinched its record-extending 13th title.

Losing hope