India has published a new list of redrawn political constituencies for India-administered Kashmir, giving greater representation to the Muslim-majority region's Hindu areas and paving the way for fresh elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government annexed the disputed region in 2019 and broke it up into two federal territories as part of a move to tighten its grip over the region, which is at the heart of more than 70 years of hostility between India and Pakistan.

Anticipating protests in a region fighting Indian control for decades, authorities put many political leaders under house arrest and cut off internet connections when it announced the move to annex and split the region.

The Indian-controlled region, also called Jammu and Kashmir, originally comprised the mainly Muslim Kashmir Valley, the Hindu-dominated Jammu region, and the remote Buddhist enclave of Ladakh.

Indian authorities said a delimitation commission had finalised 90 assembly constituencies for the region, excluding Ladakh, with 43 seats for Jammu and 47 for Kashmir. Earlier, Jammu had 37 seats and the Kashmir valley 46.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said in January that elections would be held in the region soon after the delimitation process was completed. He also promised to reinstate its statehood once its "situation became normal".

The exercise "is not just openly discriminatory against Kashmiris, it is yet another step towards ensuring that India gets a veneer (rubber stamps) of legitimacy towards its true goal in Kashmir: settler colonialism," Kashmiri anthropologist Muhammad Junaid wrote on Twitter.

Regional parties slam commission

A senior leader of opposition Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said the report reveals some of its "extremely negative" sides, which he said can never be accepted by the people of the region.

"The Commission's recommendation of adding six assembly seats to the Jammu region and only one seat to Kashmir smacks of its pre-determined erroneous assessment of the situation. Many observers had already suspected that the Commission would play the nefarious game in tandem with the Union government!"