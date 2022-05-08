A federal grand jury has indicted a man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month — an attack that wounded 10 people and rattled a city already experiencing a rise in violent crime.

The panel charged Frank James, 62, on Friday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The weapons count has a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters as it approached a Brooklyn station.

The shooting victims ranged in age from 16 to 60; all were expected to survive.

Authorities said James's bank card, cellphone and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene.

Police also said they found the handgun used in the shooting and traced it to James.

