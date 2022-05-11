Frank Wilczek, the Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist and author renowned for his boundary-pushing investigations into the fundamental laws of nature, has been honoured with this year’s prestigious Templeton Prize.

The prize is awarded to individuals whose life’s work embodies a fusion of science and spirituality.

In a statement on Wednesday, the John Templeton Foundation praised the 70-year-old Wilczek for transforming “our understanding of the forces that govern our universe,” while also applying “the insights of his field to the great questions of meaning and purpose pondered by generations of religious thinkers.”

Distinguished achievements

Established in 1972 by the late philanthropist Sir John Templeton, the prize is one of the world’s most lucrative individual awards, currently more than $1.3 million.

Past winners include Jane Goodall, Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“It’s a company I’m very glad to join," Wilczek told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of the announcement.