Elon Musk has put his $44 billion deal for Twitter "temporarily on hold" while waiting for data on the proportion of its fake accounts, sending the shares in the social media platform plunging.

Musk has been vocal about his desire to clean up Twitter's problem with “spam bots” that mimic real people and appeared to question whether the company was underreporting them.

In a tweet, the Tesla billionaire linked to a Reuters story from May 2 citing a financial filing from Twitter that estimated false or spam accounts made up fewer than 5 percent of the company’s “monetizable daily active users” in the first quarter.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 percent of users," Musk wrote on Twitter. It wasn’t clear whether the issue could scuttle the deal. Musk later tweeted that he’s “still committed to acquisition.”

READ MORE:How will Twitter alternatives be impacted by Elon Musk’s shake-up?

Twitter tumbling

Stock in both Twitter and Tesla swung sharply in opposite directions, with Twitter’s stock tumbling 18 percent, and Tesla, which Musk had proposed using to help fund the Twitter deal, jumped 5 percent.