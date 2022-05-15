Australia's swashbuckling former all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash, in another tragic blow after the recent deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

Police said emergency services attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

Pictures published by the Brisbane Courier-Mail showed a vehicle on its roof and skid marks on the road.

"We are still in shock – I'm just thinking of the two kids," his tearful wife Laura told the newspaper, referring to their young children.

"He was the most laid-back person. Nothing stressed him out."

Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said the sport had lost "another of its very best".

READ MORE:Why Australia's cricket tour to Pakistan is a historic event

'Treasured by fans and friends'