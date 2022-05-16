As Israel and the Palestinians wrangle over the investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, several independent groups have launched their own probes, with one open-source research team saying its initial findings lent support to Palestinian witnesses who said she was killed by Israeli fire.

The outcome of these investigations could help shape international opinion over who is responsible for Abu Akleh's death, particularly if an official Israeli military probe drags on. Israel and the Palestinians are locked in a war of narratives that already has put Israel on the defensive.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American and a 25-year veteran of the satellite channel, was killed last Wednesday by Israeli troops, according to several eyewitnesses and her TV channel, while covering an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. She was a household name across the Arab world, known for documenting the hardship of Palestinian life under Israeli rule, now in its sixth decade.

Palestinian officials and witnesses, including journalists who were with her, say she was killed by the Israeli army. The military, after initially saying Palestinian resistance fighters might have been responsible, later backtracked and now says she may also have been hit by errant Israeli fire.

READ MORE:Calls for probe into killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh grow louder

Israel's poor record of investigation

Israel has called for a joint investigation with the Palestinians, saying the bullet must be analysed by ballistics experts to reach firm conclusions. Palestinian officials have refused, saying they don't trust Israel, and have invited other countries to join the investigation. Human rights groups say Israel has a poor record of investigating wrongdoing by its security forces.

With the two sides at loggerheads over the Abu Akleh probe, several research and human rights groups have launched their own investigations.

Over the weekend, Bellingcat, a Dutch-based international consortium of researchers, published an analysis of video and audio evidence gathered on social media. The material came from both Palestinian and Israeli military sources, and the analysis looked at such factors as time stamps, the locations of the videos, shadows and a forensic audio analysis of gunshots.

The group found that while Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers were both in the area, the evidence supported witness accounts that Israeli troops fired at and killed Abu Akleh.

"Based on what we were able to review, the IDF (Israeli soldiers) were in the closest position and had the clearest line of sight to Abu Akleh," said Giancarlo Fiorella, the lead researcher of the analysis.

Bellingcat is among a growing number of firms that use "open source" information, such as social media videos, security camera recordings and satellite imagery, to reconstruct events.

Fiorella acknowledged that the analysis cannot be 100 percent certain without such evidence as the bullet, weapons used by the army and GPS locations of Israeli forces. But he said the emergence of additional evidence typically bolsters preliminary conclusions and almost never overturns them.

"This is what we do when we don't have access to those things," he said.

READ MORE:How Shireen Abu Akleh inspired a generation of female reporters

'Match a bullet to the barrel'

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said it too is conducting its own analysis. The group last week played a key role in the military's backtracking from its initial claims that Palestinian fighters appeared to be responsible for her death.

The Israeli claim was based on a social media video in which a Palestinian fighter fires into a Jenin alleyway, and then other fighters come running to claim they have shot a soldier. The army said that because no soldiers were hurt that day, the fighters might have been referring to Abu Akleh, who was wearing a protective helmet and flak jacket.

A B’Tselem researcher went to the area and took a video showing that the Palestinian fighters were some 300 metres away from where Abu Akleh was shot, separated by a series of walls and alleyways.