A new study focusing on rainfall patterns has come to an interesting conclusion: cities that are triangular receive the least amount of rain compared to square or circular ones. The study’s authors believe “the finding is valuable for sustainable and resilient city planning especially for those undergoing expansion.”

According to the authors, “results highlight the need for considering city shape for coastal urban planning, as a potential adaptation strategy to manage rainfall under future climate.”

The global climate crisis has created severe droughts in some areas of the world, while resulting in floods and landslides in others. The authors point out that “Record-breaking rainfall events have been increasingly observed during the past decades, with even more frequent intense rainfall expected under a warming globe in the future.”

The research, published in Earth’s Future journal, suggests that “Cities are particularly vulnerable to heavy rainfall because the expansion of impervious materials increases runoff volumes and subsequently elevates flood risk within urban areas.”

Moreover, the authors write, “by modifying land surface energy and moisture balances, cities themselves have notable impacts on regional rainfall through land-atmosphere interactions.”

This is the first investigation of the impact of city shape on urban rainfall in inland and coastal environments. The authors say that under calm synoptic conditions, “the city shape impact is much more evident in coastal environments.”

The authors explain that “city shape ranked by the rainfall amount and intensity in order from the largest to the smallest is: circular city, square city, and triangular city.”

“The relationship between city shape and urban rainfall is essential for sustainable and resilient city planning under climate change, especially for those undergoing expansion,” the authors write.

Their study, the authors say, aims to study city shapes in coastal and inland environments.