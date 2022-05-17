A court in north India has banned large prayer gatherings in the historic Gyanvapi Mosque after a survey team allegedly found Hindu relics there, a lawyer representing a group of Hindu women said.

Caretakers of the mosque say they will knock on the doors of the country's top court, arguing the surveyors have found part of the fountain in the wuzu (ablution) area which is being called by Hindus a shivling (a symbol of the Hindu lord Shiva) to grab the mosque site.

The judge at the court in Varanasi –– Hinduism's holiest city and the site of the historic mosque –– ruled on Monday that Islamic gatherings should be limited to 20 people, lawyer H S Jain said.

The court ordered the survey of the mosque after five Hindu women –– represented by Jain –– sought permission to perform Hindu rituals in one part of it, claiming a Hindu temple once stood on the site.

The Muslim body taking care of the mosque said it would challenge the order in the Supreme Court, adding the object being described as a shivling was part of the fountain in the wuzu (ablution) area, Indian Express newspaper reported.

"In all old mosques, there used to be a hauz (basin), and a fountain in the centre. This is part of the fountain, which they are calling shivling. We are surprised how the court passed the order in a hurry," S M Yasin of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said.

"To convert the mosque into a temple, then it is nothing but an attempt at a conspiracy to give birth to communal hatred. This is against the historical facts, and against the law," said a statement by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a non-governmental institution that oversees the application of Muslim personal law in the country.

Muslims not prepared to lose 'another mosque'

The Gyanvapi Mosque, located in the political constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one of the three large mosques in northern Uttar Pradesh state that Hindu hardliners allege –– in common with some other religious sites –– was built on top of demolished Hindu temples.

Hardline Hindu groups tied to Modi's far-right Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP have stepped up demands to excavate inside some mosques and to permit searches in the Taj Mahal mausoleum.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a BJP member, told Reuters local TV partner ANI that the government welcomed the court order "and we will implement it".