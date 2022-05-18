A 16-year-old schoolboy who is on a quest to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo, has landed his small plane in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Mack Rutherford, who has British and Belgian nationality, started his journey near the Bulgarian capital Sofia in March and is looking to clinch a Guinness World record currently held by compatriot Travis Ludlow, who was 18 when he completed a circumnavigation last year.

"I'm hoping, with this journey, to inspire young people to follow their dreams," Rutherford said after clambering out of his two-seater single prop ultralight aircraft, at Wilson Airport.

'Skilled pilot'

The plane's manufacturer, Shark Aero, deemed the journey too risky and declined to partner with Rutherford's project.

"Mack is no doubt a skilled pilot. However, we do not feel comfortable pushing the age limit to the lowest possible point for journeys where a certain level of risk cannot be avoided," the company said on its website.