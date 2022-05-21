Film-makers are holding up a mirror to France over its colonial past at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, helped by star power to face up to injustices committed notably in Africa.

"It is necessary to recall this story and look the truth in the eyes," said Algerian-born French director Philippe Faucon, although historical "complexities" make easy judgments impossible.

His film "Les Harkis" tells the story of Algerians who fought alongside French troops against the independence movement, only to be left behind when France pulled out, and facing the vengeance of the Algerians.

The movie places the responsibility for this "criminal betrayal" and the subsequent massacres of Harkis firmly at the doorstep of then-president Charles de Gaulle.

The colonisation of Algeria and the horrors of the Algerian war of independence (1954-1962) deeply scarred both nations and continues to mar relations, but was hardly discussed in France in public for decades.

Although President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged crimes committed, including a massacre by police of Algerians in Paris in 1961 which he called "inexcusable", his government has ruled out "presenting an apology" for France's colonial past.

READ MORE: French colonisation of Algeria continues to haunt the country's politics

'Everybody needs to know'

Fellow director Mathieu Vadepied also warned against facile conclusions about France's forced recruitment of Senegalese soldiers for its World War I war effort, the subject of his film "Tirailleurs" ("Father and Soldier").