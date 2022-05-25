Many plastic products labelled as biodegradable are available on the market. However, what manufacturers don’t tell consumers is that they are only compostable under industrial conditions.

For instance, polylactic acid (PLA), a plastic which is derived from sugar cane or corn starch, has been in vogue for a few years. It’s been mooted as a popular alternative to plastics derived from crude oil products – as it is renewable and sustainable.

While PLA is labelled as biodegradable, in reality it only degrades under industrial composting conditions of high temperature and humidity, unlikely to be achieved in domestic compost heaps. PLA also has limited degradability in natural environments, e.g. in soil or in seawater.

As the climate change debate heats up, people from all walks of life are concerned about plastic waste that overflows from landfills and pollutes rivers and oceans.

PLA is used, a news release notes, “in everything from disposable cups and tea bags to 3D printing and packaging.”

Scientists at the UK-based University of Bath wanted to make plastics biodegradable in natural conditions, and they have come up with a method of making plastics break down using only UV (ultraviolet) light.

Researchers at Bath University’s Centre for Sustainable and Circular Technologies (CSCT) have figured out a way to make these plastics more degradable in the natural environment.

All they had to do to “tweak” the degradability of the plastic was to incorporate different amounts of sugar molecules into the polymer.

The scientists discovered that by adding as little as three percent sugar polymer units into PLA ended up making the plastic degrade by 40 percent within six hours of exposure to sunlight. They published their findings in Chemical Communications.