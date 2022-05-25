Boeing's crew has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, completing a repeat test flight before NASA astronauts climb aboard.

It was a quick trip back on Wednesday. The Starliner capsule parachuted into the New Mexico desert just four hours after leaving the orbiting lab, with airbags attached to cushion the landing. Only a mannequin was on board.

Aside from thruster failures and cooling system snags, Starliner appeared to clinch its high-stakes shakedown cruise, two and a half years after its botched first try.

NASA astronauts will strap in next for a trip to the space station. The space agency has long wanted two competing US companies ferrying astronauts, for added insurance as it drastically reduced its reliance on Russia for rides to and from the space station.

READ MORE:Boeing's Starliner capsule launches to space station in key test

Starliner's flaws and success

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is already the established leader, launching astronauts since 2020 and even tourists.

Its crew capsules splash down off the Florida coast, and Boeing's Starliner returns to the Army's expansive and desolate White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Boeing scrapped its first attempt to reach the space station in 2019 after software errors left the capsule in the wrong orbit and nearly doomed it.