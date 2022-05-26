At least four people have been killed and more than 30 injured at a Yemen fish market after an explosive device planted in a trash can detonated, police in the port city of Aden have said.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter on Thursday that its trauma hospital in Aden received 50 wounded patients, five of whom had died while six were seriously injured.

The police statement said that several suspects had been detained for questioning, but gave no further details.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.