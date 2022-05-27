Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf allegedly for committing “violations.”

According to reports, Greek oil tankers Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon have been moved to Iranian waters a few miles off the Persian Gulf coast.

It came shortly after a news agency close to Iran’s top security agency on Friday said “punitive action” will be taken against Greece for seizing an Iranian oil tanker.

Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the tanker had been seized by the Greek government and its oil cargo transferred to the Americans “in violation of international shipping and maritime protocols.”

The tanker was reportedly seized nearly seven weeks ago in Greece on the orders of the US Department of Justice as they thought the vessel, operated by Russia, was covered by sanctions on Russian assets.

Later, it was reported that the vessel was held for technical defects, but authorities in Greece claimed the vessel was smuggling Iranian crude in breach of international sanctions.

