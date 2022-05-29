Colombians will vote for their next president, choosing from six candidates who all promise various degrees of change amid rising inequality, inflation, violence and a discontent with the status quo.

The ballot includes former rebel Gustavo Petro, who could become Colombia's first leftist president on Sunday if he can get 50 percent of the votes needed to win in the first round.

If no one gets more than half the votes, a runoff between the top two candidates will be held. Pre-vote polls show Petro ahead but failing to get 50 percent.

Behind him are a populist real estate tycoon promising monetary rewards for tips on corrupt officials and a right-wing candidate who has tried to distance himself from the conservative current president, Ivan Duque.

In addition, this is the second presidential election since the government signed a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC.

However, the divisive agreement was not a central campaign issue as matters like poverty and corruption garnered attention.

Campaign promises