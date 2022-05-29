Pope Francis has appreciated the Turkish president's efforts to reconcile Ukraine and Russia, Türkiye's envoy to the Vatican Lutfullah Goktas has said.

"The Pope expressed his gratitude to Türkiye, which has been in contact with both sides since the beginning of the conflict and has been working for peace," Ambassador Lutfullah Goktas said on Twitter on Sunday, recounting his meeting with Francis to discuss Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

Saying of their meeting that a "solution can only be found through diplomacy and negotiations, not thru war," Goktas added: "The only possible way to establish a ceasefire and begin negotiations is through diplomacy."

Gokas also told the pontiff about Türkiye's diplomatic initiatives and humanitarian assistance efforts, stressing that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "is still trying to reconcile" Russia and Ukraine.

'Sharing same sensitivities'

Goktas also noted that Türkiye "attaches great importance to (the) Pope's calls for peace to the sides."