The United States Department of Justice will conduct an independent review of the police response to the recent mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The decision on Sunday comes amid mounting questions over security personnel's failure to stop the gunman as he attacked the Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day", said DoJ spokesman Anthony Coley in a statement.

It will also "identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active-shooter events," Coley added.

The review was requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and "will be fair, transparent and independent", he said.

Slow reaction