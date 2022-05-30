The Canadian military has failed women in uniform and must hand over all prosecutions for sexual misconduct to civilian courts and rights tribunals, a report has said.

The scathing conclusion on Monday was among 48 recommendations by Louise Arbour, a former prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICT) tasked with helping clean up a toxic culture within the Canadian military.

In December, Ottawa apologised to its soldiers and veterans for the lapses.

Defence Minister Anita Anand told a news conference that the government would immediately move on 17 of the recommendations, and implement the rest after details on how to do so are worked out.

"If we do not take this moment for what it is and implement the recommendations that identify deep areas of need for change in the Canadian Armed Forces and the defense team broadly, we run the risk of not being a fully effective military domestically and internationally," Anand said.

"We must grab the bull by the horns and make these changes now."

The minister said federal police have already started taking over cases from the military and that would continue.

'Insurmountable challenge'