Martina Trevisan has advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal at the age of 28 by beating a hobbled Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 at the French Open.

“In the first match point I felt a little bit more nervous,” Trevisan said in her on-court interview on Tuesday.

“I thought too much... that I was one point from the semifinal.”

The Italian will next face Coco Gauff for a spot in the final at Roland Garros.

Trevisan missed a chance to win in straight sets after the 17th-seeded Canadian saved a match point and evened the second set at 5-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Trevisan then double-faulted twice in the tiebreaker.

Tenth straight win