Mourners have gathered at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia — who died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school — and her husband, Joe — who died two days later from a heart attack.

At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders. Covered by flowers, the two closed caskets were borne by pallbearers past a phalanx of police in uniforms and priests in white robes.

Some sobbed throughout the service in which Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller offered thanks for Irma Garcia's dedication. He listed the names of the slain schoolchildren several times throughout the homily.

"Because you were there with them," he said. "You did what you would have done with your own children. You took care of them until your last breath."

Nineteen children and two teachers — Garcia and her co-teacher, 44-year-old Eva Mireles — were killed on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman burst into their classroom. The litany of visitations, funerals and burials began on Monday and will continue into mid-June.

Irma, 48, was finishing up her 23rd year as a teacher at Robb Elementary. In a letter posted on the school’s website at the beginning of the school year, Garcia told her students that she and Joe had four children — a Marine, a college student, a high school student and a seventh-grader.

Most of the readings during Wednesday's service and the homily were in English, with García-Siller offering some words in Spanish.

"We are all hurting," he said. "In the midst of so much, please, please people need comfort, people need you. … Let us all foster a culture of peace."

Joe, 50, collapsed and died after dropping off flowers at his wife's memorial. The couple would have been married 25 years on June 28. His obituary noted that he and Irma "began their relationship in high school and it flourished into a love that was beautiful and kind."