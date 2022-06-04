“I didn’t know cats could get diabetes!” all my friends said. “Well, neither did I,” I replied.

Ponchik was diagnosed with diabetes in December 2020. I had taken him to the vet because he had been acting strange. By strange I mean he had been drinking a lot of water, urinating excessively, and always meowing as if he were hungry, even though he had just eaten.

The vet ran some blood and urine tests, and told me of the results the next day. “Your cat has diabetes,” he said. “You will need to inject him with insulin.” I objected immediately.

“I’m not a vet!” I said. “He won’t let me!”

The vet tried to talk sense into me. “He will,” he said. “You just need to pinch his skin like so (he demonstrated on one of his cats nearby) and inject insulin under the fold.”

“Ok,” I sighed. “I will try.”

Equipped with a prescription for human-grade insulin, I headed to the pharmacy near my apartment. “Lantus SoloStar,” I said. “I will also need needles, but it’s for a cat.” I ended up getting a five-pack of insulin pens and a box of 4mm needles. The pharmacist warned me that the insulin would need to be refrigerated – otherwise it would lose its potency.

Now Ponchik’s diet needed to change. He would have to switch to diabetic dry food and sugar-free wet food. This set me off on a quest to find wet foods he would enjoy eating.

I thought I was off to a good start when he seemed to relish Schesir’s canned salmon. I bought a case. A few weeks into his new diet, however, he started turning his nose up to the canned salmon that looked fit enough for human consumption. I ended up returning some cans, and giving the others to the friendly manicurist girl who worked at the hairdressers below my apartment and had five cats in her apartment – and was looking after many more on the streets.

Ponchik was not doing so well at first – his hind legs had splayed, he continued to urinate excessively and lost weight. He was no longer a chubby elderly cat.

“Increase his dosage by half a unit,” recommended the vet. “I can’t,” I said, “it only goes up in full units.”

The vet and I agreed he would get three units in the morning and two units in the evening. The vet also told me to get a blood sugar measuring device, which I did. But because I have to puncture Ponchik’s ear to draw blood, I hardly ever use it, even though I probably should more often, in order to monitor his blood sugar levels.

After a couple of weeks of adjustments, the vet and I settled at four units per injection for Ponchik, and his shaky legs disappeared. He also gained back the weight he lost – he now weighs 6.3kgs: a big, “chunky boi” as some would call him.