An appellate court in California has ruled that bees can legally be classified as fish – so that they can be offered protection under the state’s Endangered Species Act (CESA).

Western US state California’s Endangered Species Act protects “native species or subspecies of a bird, mammal, fish, amphibian, reptile, or plant," but insects are not included.

Moreover, as Futurism’s The Bytereports, “a number of lobbies across the state’s agricultural industry argued with an initial ruling in 2020 that would allow bees to be protected under the state’s ESA.”

Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation was defending the rights of bees, arguing that they needed to be afforded protections as “fish” since the CESA defines "fish" as anything that can be described as "a wild fish, mollusk, crustacean, invertebrate, amphibian, or part, spawn, or ovum of any of those animals."

“We are celebrating today’s decision [May 31, 2022] that insects and other invertebrates are eligible for protection under CESA. The Court’s decision allows California to protect some of its most endangered pollinators, a step which will contribute to the resilience of the state’s native ecosystems and farms,” said Sarina Jepsen, Xerces Society’s Director of Endangered Species.

Background

“Four different bumblebee species are facing dire odds in the [United States’] most populous state. That danger mostly comes from the activities of huge agricultural interests,” writes Colin Kalmbacher in Law & Crime.

“In 2019, the California Fish and Game Commission moved to protect those bees, the Crotch, Franklin’s, Western, and Suckley’s cuckoo, by designating them as endangered, threatened, and candidate species under three sections of the CESA.”

Agricultural outfits such as almond growers, citrus planters, cotton ginners, and others sued. They said that bees could not be protected because the CESA does not include insects in its definitions.