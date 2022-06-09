The Biden administration has unveiled a new proposed US economic partnership with Latin America as regional leaders gathered for a summit in Los Angeles which has been undermined by discord over the guest list.

Seeking to counter China's growing clout in the region, a senior administration official said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is offering neighbours to the south an alternative that calls for increased US engagement, including more investment, strengthening supply lines and building on existing trade deals.

However, Biden's "Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity," which still appears to be a work in progress, stops short of offering tariff relief and, according to the US official, will initially focus on "like-minded partners" that already have US trade accords.

Negotiations are expected to begin in early fall, the official added.

Biden's agenda has been marred by a partial boycott by leaders upset at Washington's decision to exclude Communist-run Cuba and the leftist governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas.

Washington, which already has a combined trade pact with Canada and Mexico, a collective one with Central America and a series of other agreements, will attempt to develop new customs, digital trade, labour, environmental and corporate accountability standards, according to the official.

Still, the administration appeared to be moving cautiously, mindful an initiative that promotes jobs abroad could face US protectionist pushback.

All eyes on China