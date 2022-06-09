A cup of coffee for US $ 5.21, a litre of petrol at US $ 3.04 and one-kg tomato going for US $11.51. No wonder, Hong Kong has once again been named as the world’s most expensive city for 2022 in a list that has several Asian metros among the top 10.

The list prepared by US-based global mobility company ECA International has taken into account several parameters for calculating the cost of living, such as average prices of household staples like milk or cooking oil, petrol, public transport, rent, utilities and the strength of the local currency.

It’s the third year in a row that Hong Kong, the bustling city-state outside mainland China, has topped the list. New York and Geneva have been placed second and third in the rankings.

The ECA International’s index was prepared for expats and foreign workers.

Other most expensive cities on the list from the fourth position onwards are London, Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Zurich, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Seoul.

High inflation has pushed New York and London up the rankings to second and fourth respectively.

“Although Hong Kong has been impacted by rising global inflation less than other regional and global locations in the past year, it nonetheless remains the most expensive location in the world,” said Lee Quane, Regional Director – Asia at ECA International.

The year-on-year price rise of three percent, which is measured by the company basket of goods and services, is higher than typically seen in Hong Kong.

“Rather, it has been the strength of the Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the US dollar, in the past year which has enabled it to maintain its position as the most expensive location worldwide as other currencies have weakened,” Quane said.

Asia: the most expensive continent

Along with Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Seoul are among the top ten most expensive cities across the world.