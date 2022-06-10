Netflix shares have declined by 5 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the streaming pioneer over risks of slower consumer spending and tough competition from Amazon and Walt Disney Co.

Goldman downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral" and slashed its price target to $186 from $265, the lowest PT among analysts covering the stock, data from Refinitiv showed on Friday.

In April, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, signalling trouble ahead for the industry as rising prices of food and gas left people with little to spend on entertainment.

Suspending its services in Russia after the Ukraine invasion also took a toll on Netflix.

The brokerage also lowered its ratings on e-commerce platform eBay Inc and online gaming firm Roblox Corp to "sell" from "neutral". Roblox and eBay shares fell nearly 4 percent in afternoon trading.

Netflix is now a "show-me story", Goldman said, as it cut revenue estimates for 2022-2023.