BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Netflix shares drop as Goldman downgrades on grim economic picture
Netflix has already lost a big number of subscribers, signalling trouble ahead for the industry as rising prices of food and gas left people with little to spend on entertainment.
Netflix shares drop as Goldman downgrades on grim economic picture
Netflix is already considering a cheaper subscription that includes advertising, following the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Disney+. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
June 10, 2022

Netflix shares have declined by 5 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the streaming pioneer over risks of slower consumer spending and tough competition from Amazon and Walt Disney Co.

Goldman downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral" and slashed its price target to $186 from $265, the lowest PT among analysts covering the stock, data from Refinitiv showed on Friday.

In April, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, signalling trouble ahead for the industry as rising prices of food and gas left people with little to spend on entertainment.

Suspending its services in Russia after the Ukraine invasion also took a toll on Netflix.

The brokerage also lowered its ratings on e-commerce platform eBay Inc and online gaming firm Roblox Corp to "sell" from "neutral". Roblox and eBay shares fell nearly 4 percent in afternoon trading.

Netflix is now a "show-me story", Goldman said, as it cut revenue estimates for 2022-2023.

RECOMMENDED

'Cost of living crisis'

That sent Netflix shares down 4.6 percent at $184.06 in midday trading on Friday, adding on to this year's 68 percent slump.

"The cost of living crisis will have a major impact on all streaming services. Let's not forget the market is now awash with too many streaming media services chasing too few services," said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight.

"Expect some to pivot more towards a yearly discounted bundle to entice users and increase loyalty."

Netflix is already considering a cheaper subscription that includes advertising, following the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Disney+.

The median price target of the 48 analysts covering the Netflix stock is at $297.50, down from $502.50 in March. 

READ MORE:Russia-Ukraine conflict contributes to fall in Netflix subscribers

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue