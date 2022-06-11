CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Justin Bieber: Suffering from partial facial paralysis
The multi-Grammy winner recently announced he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.
Justin Bieber: Suffering from partial facial paralysis
Bieber appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 11, 2022

Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralysed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. 

The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted on Friday on Instagram. 

The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.

Bieber’s post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, DC The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”

READ MORE:Justin Bieber teams up with British health workers for Christmas song

RECOMMENDED

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. The singer added, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

Bieber said he’s unsure how long he'll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.

In March, Biebers’ wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalised for a blood clot to her brain.

READ MORE:Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue