Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the island nation hunts desperately for fuel amid an unprecedented economic crisis, the newly appointed prime minister has said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that he would first look to other sources, but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow.

“If we can get from any other sources, we will get from there. Otherwise (we) may have to go to Russia again,” he said.

Since Russia’s attack against Ukraine in late February, global oil prices have skyrocketed.

While Washington and its allies are trying to cut financial flows supporting Moscow’s military effort, Russia is offering its crude at a steep discount, making it extremely enticing to a number of countries.

Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt.

“We need to identify what are the projects that we need for economic recovery and take loans for those projects, whether it be from China or from others,” Wickremesinghe said. “It’s a question of where do we deploy the resources?”

Sri Lanka is also seeking financial assistance from the World Food Programme, which may send a team to the country soon, and Wickremesinghe is banking on a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

But even if approved, he doesn’t expect to see money from the package until October onwards.

