India must immediately end a "vicious" crackdown on Muslims who took to the streets to protest a ruling party official's remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, Amnesty International has said.

Authorities were "selectively and viciously cracking down on Muslims who dare to speak up...against the discrimination faced by them," Amnesty's Aakar Patel said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Cracking down on protesters with excessive use of force, arbitrary detention and punitive house demolitions...is in complete violation of India's commitments under international human rights law".

Amnesty has demanded an "immediate and unconditional release" of detained protesters, and Patel said the arrests and demolitions were "part of an alarming escalation of the states' measures targeting Muslims".

Two demonstrators were killed and hundreds of others arrested last week in nationwide protests over the comments, which embroiled India in a diplomatic furore and caused widespread outrage among Muslim communities across the globe.

Footage of bulldozers demolishing homes of those arrested or identified as protesters has since been spread on social media. More than 300 people have been arrested in the northern Uttar Pradesh state for joining last week's rallies.

Global outcry over derogatory remarks

Cities around India saw sizable demonstrations on Friday, with some crowds burning effigies of Nupur Sharma - the BJP spokeswoman who had made insulting remarks against the Prophet and his wife Ayesha in a TV debate.