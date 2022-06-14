PKK terror group supporters have held an anti-Türkiye demonstration in the Greek capital Athens.

About 20 members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group gathered late on Monday around the Turkish Consulate General Athens-Piraeus in the neighbourhood of Neo Psychiko.

Police did not intervene in the demonstration, and demonstrators left the site after throwing anti-Türkiye leaflets onto the yard of the consulate.

The Turkish Embassy in Athens took the case to the Greek diplomatic core and police authorities, demanding that the perpetrators be found.

