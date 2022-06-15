Türkiye will not change its stance on Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids until they take clear, concrete, and decisive steps in their fight against terrorism, the Turkish president has said.

Türkiye will not stand by Sweden (in its NATO bid) while terrorist organisations act freely on Swedish streets, and it will not leave the blood of the country's "martyrs" on the ground, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday.

Erdogan spoke with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg later on Wednesday over the phone and reiterated the steps required to address Ankara's "legitimate" concerns over the NATO bids of the Nordic nations.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan told Stoltenberg that no progress can be achieved without seeing "concrete steps" by both Finland and Sweden that would meet Türkiye's "rightful expectations."

The steps might include written commitments to a paradigm shift in fighting terrorism and defence industry cooperation, it said.

PKK and FETO ties