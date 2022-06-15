Netflix is set to create a reality TV show based on its popular series Squid Game, which will include 456 real players who will compete for $4.56 million.

The production company announced on Tuesday that it is looking for recruits for the competition, which will have "the largest cast in reality TV history".

"As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," Netflix said.

The firm opened a website for applications.

"Squid Game: The Challenge" is looking for English-speakers from around the globe, aged at least 21 and free to travel for up to a month in early 2023.

Describing the new reality show as its "biggest-ever social experiment", Netflix says players will compete "in a series of heart-stopping games".